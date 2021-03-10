CROAT Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $277,433.29 and approximately $12.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 257.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,844,122 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.