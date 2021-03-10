CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSLLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get CSL alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.50. 88,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.59. CSL has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $117.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.