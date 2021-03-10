Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 7,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $425.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

