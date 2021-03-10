Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Truist Securities

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.70.

Shares of CFR opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $114.86.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,857,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

