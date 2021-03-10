Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.24.

NYSE:CMI opened at $266.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $273.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.56.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after buying an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

