Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CUTR opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $484.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

