CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $484-496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.47 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.64 EPS.

CYBR stock opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,091.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.40.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

