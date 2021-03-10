D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,542 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

