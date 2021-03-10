D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 173 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

