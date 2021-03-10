D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 25.2% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,968,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,056,000 after acquiring an additional 396,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,496,000 after purchasing an additional 345,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,420,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 164,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,799,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,315,000 after buying an additional 120,842 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. TheStreet raised Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

