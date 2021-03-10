D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,489 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

