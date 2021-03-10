D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $9,602,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 718 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,190 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of PANW opened at $331.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,817 shares of company stock valued at $45,528,294. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

