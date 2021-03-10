DA Davidson Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $325.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $390.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.08.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $311.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.14 and its 200-day moving average is $361.19. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $276.34 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 369.8% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 793 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.