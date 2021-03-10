DAD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $870,028.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded up 3% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market cap of $28.34 million and $870,028.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00056415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.09 or 0.00790176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00066375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00041426 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.