Dai (DAI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $297.40 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $297.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00052877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00729333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00065156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00028961 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00038461 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,616,334,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,616,334,556 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

