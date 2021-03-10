DAPS Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,859.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $6,859.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00054490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00763103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00065822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029368 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,270,817,900 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.