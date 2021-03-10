Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, hitting $83.21. 92,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,320. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55.

DQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

