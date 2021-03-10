DATA (DTA) Trading Up 36.8% Over Last Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. DATA has a total market cap of $11.72 million and $1.21 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.00801576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00027059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00068326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00031702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

