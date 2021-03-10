Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 101,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Datasea stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) by 213.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Datasea worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datasea alerts:

NASDAQ DTSS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. 299,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a P/E ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.59. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.