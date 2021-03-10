DAV Coin (DAV) Price Up 397.6% Over Last Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 69.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 397.6% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $49,051.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.34 or 0.00363581 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,740.79 or 0.99979129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00035194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00087820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000761 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

