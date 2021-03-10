Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $435.00 Price Target at Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by Cowen from $365.00 to $435.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.00.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $322.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.82. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $340.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,884.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after buying an additional 1,259,683 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after buying an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after purchasing an additional 257,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.