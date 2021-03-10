DeepOnion One Day Volume Reaches $498.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.06 million and $498.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00018316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,439,162 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

