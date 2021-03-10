Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 7,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,301,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.