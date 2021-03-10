DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 28th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,101.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

DNACF opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. DeNA has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.61.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

