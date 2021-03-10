Dero (DERO) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00004330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $25.58 million and $297,285.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,656.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.23 or 0.03244493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.04 or 0.00360126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.30 or 0.00990699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.96 or 0.00391753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.58 or 0.00338135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.00241840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021517 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,428,972 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

