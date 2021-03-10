Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.20 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.99 ($8.22).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €12.41 ($14.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.45. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.