Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) to Sell

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena alerts:

BMDPF remained flat at $$1.59 on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.