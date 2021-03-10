Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €47.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.52 ($57.08).

DPW opened at €44.65 ($52.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.39. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

