DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released its earnings results on Monday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.53. 3,019,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.