Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 386.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $136.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,891. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.41.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,713 shares of company stock worth $7,322,151. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.