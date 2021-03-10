Digiwage 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Digiwage token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $52,855.27 and $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digiwage Token Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

