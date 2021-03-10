Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,918 shares of company stock worth $1,958,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $88.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

