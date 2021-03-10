Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Sells $409,400.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $409,400.00.

Julie Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Julie Holland sold 26,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $2,033,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Julie Holland sold 10,904 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $880,934.16.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $250,282.50.

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,494. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,911,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after buying an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

