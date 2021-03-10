Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

DLTR stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.81. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

