Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

DLTR opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

