Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $80.00 at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $218,503.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at $634,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,759 shares of company stock worth $16,478,979 over the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 929,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Domo by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 122,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.