Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,825,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $951.51 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

