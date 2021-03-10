DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $75.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,439,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $72.16.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

