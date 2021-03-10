Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $27.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $40.48 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

