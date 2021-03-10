DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Reaches Market Cap of $26.93 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.66 or 0.00755567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00029336 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039729 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,209,586 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

