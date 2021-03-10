Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $646.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ducommun by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

