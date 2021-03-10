E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.64 ($12.52).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €8.55 ($10.06) on Friday. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is €8.68 and its 200-day moving average is €9.19.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

