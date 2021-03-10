Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT Raised to $38.00 at BTIG Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.54.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.