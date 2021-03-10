Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $105,984.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eden has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00055877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.83 or 0.00794385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00040940 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.