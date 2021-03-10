Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 666,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 111,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

