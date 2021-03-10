Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

EGO stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 25.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $117,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 86,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.