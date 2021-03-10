Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

ELEEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. 6,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

