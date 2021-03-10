Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stake Cut by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of ESI opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

