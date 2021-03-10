Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.36

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 26953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

