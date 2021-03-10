Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Short Interest Update

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 190,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

